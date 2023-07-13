Traffic pattern change coming to part of Ross Clark Circle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Beginning Friday, July 14, the signal at Ross Clark Circle and Anchor Drive will have a new traffic pattern.

According to City of Dothan Traffic Engineers, Anchor Drive will become right in and right out only. There will also be no left turn on to Anchor Drive or any U-turns at the intersection.

At the time of the traffic pattern change, the signal will go into flash and stay flashing until Wednesday, July 19.

On Wednesday, July 19, the signal will be temporarily taken down. It will be replaced with a new signal at a later time during the project.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution when traveling in this area.

