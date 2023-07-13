These are the three remaining finalists to become Houston County EMA director

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Chairman Brandon Shoupe named three finalists for Emergency Management Agency director.

They are Leigh Martin, the agency’s current deputy director; Dillon Ward, Southeast Health Emergency Management Coordinator; and Mark Powell, a Dothan Fire Department training captain.

“I think we have a great group of candidates,” Shoupe said of the finalists, who commissioners will interview on Tuesday.

He hopes the commission will make a selection this month and the new director will be on the job “sooner than later.”

The county has been without a director since Chris Judah resigned last month amid allegations that he failed to follow orders.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.