These are the three remaining finalists to become Houston County EMA director

By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Chairman Brandon Shoupe named three finalists for Emergency Management Agency director.

They are Leigh Martin, the agency’s current deputy director; Dillon Ward, Southeast Health Emergency Management Coordinator; and Mark Powell, a Dothan Fire Department training captain.

“I think we have a great group of candidates,” Shoupe said of the finalists, who commissioners will interview on Tuesday.

He hopes the commission will make a selection this month and the new director will be on the job “sooner than later.”

The county has been without a director since Chris Judah resigned last month amid allegations that he failed to follow orders.

