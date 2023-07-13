Southern Lights Talent Show goes into its 5th year

MARRIANA, Fla. (WTVY) - Southern Lights Productions is having its fifth annual talent show starting on July 13 and ending July 15, this Saturday.

The Chipola College Arts Center opens at six o’clock to welcome guests to the first night of Southern Lights. The competition is three days long. On the first night, twenty people will compete.

Only ten of these performers will make it night two.

On the second night, thirty contestants will compete. Then on the last night, only fifteen contestants will have a chance to win.

The contestants are competing for a grand prize of $10,000, a scholarship to Chipola College and even a record deal. But coordinator Charlie Dykes says the event is also a way for people to recognize the talent in their communities.

“So, regardless of where you are from, if you are in that area, you have people in your neck of the woods that are here for this event,” Charlie Dykes, the Southern Lights Event Host and Coordinator, said. “If you live in your hometown people, if you are proud of where you are, and if you want to see people succeed and take it to the next level, this is the place to do it.”

You can visit the ticket box at the Chipola Arts Center or click here for tickets.

Contestants this year include singers, musicians and comedians. There will be a red-carpet event each night starting when the doors open. Friday night after the show, everyone can meet these up-and-coming artists at the Marianna Beef O’ Brady’s.

