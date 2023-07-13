Wiregrass Gives Back
Six named to Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame

Six athletes and coaches with ties to the Wiregrass have been named part of the 2023 Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame, among them being Slocomb's Brad Baxter (pictured left), Dothan's Floyd Griffin (pictured center), and Brantley's Cindy Hawthorne (pictured right).(WTVY)
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Six athletes and coaches with ties to the Wiregrass have been named part of the 2023 Wiregrass Sports Hall of Fame.

Of the six, a pair of Slocomb High School teammates.

Brad Baxter and Tony Boswick are Slocomb High School graduates.

Baxter went on to be one of the best football players in Alabama State University. He was inducted into the first ASU athletics Hall of Fame just a year ago.

Baxter played seven seasons for the New York Jets where he tallied 2,928 yards and 35 touchdowns. He retired in 1995.

Slocomb star Brad Baxter went on to be one of the most successful players in Alabama State University history.

Tony Boswick was a three sport athlete for the Red Tops. He was team captain for both football and basketball his junior and senior year.

He later went onto play at the University of Chattanooga. He played for the Atlanta Falcons along with several other football leagues. He later went onto coach for the Albany Firebirds.

Another big name in Wiregrass sports is Floyd Griffin. His legacy in the athletic community spans half a century.

Griffin became the first African-American football player at Dothan High School. He was also part of the first coaching staff at Northview High School. He spent several decades coaching including 31 seasons as the track and field coach and 21 season as an assistant and head coach for the basketball team.

Floyd Griffin became the first African-American football player at Dothan High School, and was part of the first coaching staff assembled at Northview.

The mastermind behind the dynasty at Brantley High School also named as an inductee in the 2023 class.

Cindy Hawthorne has led the Brantley softball program since 2003. Since 2014, the Bulldogs have won six state championships and two runners-up. Her record over that span is 340-80.

Hawthorne also helped the Bulldogs in 1991 and 1992 as a player when they made the state tournament in back-to-back seasons.

Cindy Hawthorne is known as the mastermind behind Brantley softball's dominance over the past decade.

One of the most prominent junior college coaches in the state is also an inductee. Steve Helms has coached Lurleen B. Wallace for 32 seasons and counting.

Over that span, he has compiled an overall record of 1,069-624. His team finished runner-up in the 2004 Junior College World Series.

Last, bust certainly not least, Bubba Johnson marks the sixth inductee. Johnson was a graduate of Cottonwood High School.

He later played baseball at Wallace Community College and Troy University. Johnson spent several years as a coach at both Dothan and Northview. Johnson led the Dothan Tigers to a 4A baseball state championship in 1978. He led the team to a state runner-up in 1972, the first year leading the program.

Johnson also served as the Northview baseball coach, softball coach and girls basketball coach.

