Sir Jeremiah Foundation provides students with opportunity

Angela Godfrey has been through many obstacles in life, with one of the most challenge being losing her son in 2009.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Sir Jeremiah Foundation is set to kick off their third annual scholarship ball on July 15.

The foundation is committed to helping many families in need, and especially to help kids who needs an extra boost in life going too college.

“I need to know your story, I need to know what caused you or what may have discouraged you at one point.” Sir Jeremiah Foundation CEO Angela Godfrey said.

Godfrey is proud in the work she has done, even after dealing with her own hardships in life like losing her son in 2009. She is encouraging others to be a part of this foundation, even bringing in others who are mourning their own loved ones.

“I applaud her for it, to give these kids and parents a chance to say I’m not in this alone.” Lerwanna McClinden said.

McClinden’s now deceased son was a victim of gun violence. Joining the foundation, she says she loves the positiveness that this scholarship ball emphasizes.

“Because tragedy can happen to the best of parents. My baby would’ve been graduating this year at ASU with a full scholarship. But sometimes things happen, that’s out of control.” McClinden reiterated.

If you would like to donate or become a sponsor, you can reach out to the foundation by calling (334) 828-5270, or email jfoundationinc2008@gmail.com.

