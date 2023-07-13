Rain again this afternoon

SYNOPSIS - Quiet this morning but grab the rain gear because we will see better coverage in showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Temperatures today will warm into the lower 90s ahead of the rain chances which will be the trend for the next few days. Rain coverage looks good each afternoon today through Sunday so make some indoor back-up plans for the weekend just in case it rains on your plans. Monday we will start to dry out with just a small chance of an afternoon shower or two. Temperatures by the middle of next week will be the top weather story again with highs back into the middle 90s.

TODAY - Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds W/SW 5-10 mph 50%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy, a shower or two. Low near 75°. Winds Light SW 10%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 92° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 92° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 93° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 95° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 76° High: 95° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 77° High: 94° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 1 foot or less

