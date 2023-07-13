News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community.
Events for the weekend of July 14, 2023
- Game On! @ The Library | July 14
- Enterprise Farmers Market | July 15
- Sip & Shop Market Day Southern Fields Brewing | July 16
Join us each week as we give a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend.
If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us about, send an email to news@wtvy.com or add it to our community calendar.
