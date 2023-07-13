Wiregrass Gives Back
More Rain At Times

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS – A piece of energy aloft will drift across the Wiregrass overnight, helping to produce a cluster of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Look for locally heavy downpours before the activity fades after 8 or 9 am or so. Pop-up afternoon showers and thunderstorms will be possible, with rain chances to continue this weekend, before we turn hotter and drier next week.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75°.  Winds light SW.

TOMORROW – Early showers and thunderstorms, then partly sunny with isolated PM showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 91° 40%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 92° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 96° 10%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance.  Low: 76° High: 97° 10%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 98° 10%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A disturbance well east of Bermuda is gradually organizing and may become a subtropical or tropical depression over the days ahead, but will pose no threat to land. The rest of the tropics are tranquil.

