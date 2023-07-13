Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Wetumpka

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Wetumpka Thursday.

According to Wetumpka Police Chief Greg Benton, the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 14 near W. Bridge Street. Officers were called to the scene at the Marathon Gas Station after a report of a man with a gun. When officers arrived, the man ran from the officers and the officers tased him to subdue him. The man, who was reportedly armed with a gun, fired at the officers, at which time the officers fired back.

The man involved in the shooting has not been publicly identified as police work to notify his family, Benton added.

The State Bureau of Investigation has been called to handle the investigation.

