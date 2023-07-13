Wiregrass Gives Back
A look at the importance of parks and recreation

By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - Parks and recreation is among the list of important public services. It helps maintain the quality of life in cities.

According to the Outdoor Industry Association, the parks and rec industry in the state of Alabama generates nearly $5 billion towards the gross domestic product. Local cities such as Enterprise have invested lots of money into this industry because of its many benefits.

Parks and recreation add a health, economic, and social boost to the city according to recreation director Billy Powell of Enterprise.

Studies show that creating or enhancing places to be physically active can improve individual and community health with an increase in the number of residents who exercise.

Economically, a new state-of-the-art recreation facility that is coming to the city will create more jobs.

“We are going to hire lifeguards for the swimming pool,” said Powell. “We will have to hire extra people to run the day-to-day operation of the facility.”

Not only does it create jobs that way, but it is one of the factors new businesses may consider before moving to the area.

Socially, the new and current facilities encourage those outside of the community to utilize them.

“That is a great opportunity to bring people outside our community along with people living within our community to enjoy our parks,” said Powell.

The new recreation center will feature a new pool, basketball courts, and much more. At least 8 pickleball courts will be replacing Enterprise Community Colleges’ old tennis courts. Both projects are estimated to be completed sometime in 2024.

