Local talent to compete in Southern Lights talent show

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - “Southern Lights: The Search for a Star” is a competition that highlights talent from the Southeast, and a local musician is competing for first place.

Brant McCullough is a 16-year-old Samson native and a junior at Kinston High School. He developed a passion for music at eight years old.

“I would always see my cousin playing, and I wanted to be like him when I was younger,” McCullough said. So, Mom taught me three chords, and I went with Dad to work and took my guitar with me. Started picking on it and kept going from there.”

The first song he learned to play was Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Sweet Home Alabama,” which consists of three simple chords.

“It’s easy compared to everything else I play,” McCullough said.

Mccullough and his cousin are not the only members of his family with musical talent.

“I tried to take some of my grandpa’s songs and redo them, but I ain’t worked on that in a minute,” McCullough said.

Most of the music McCullough plays is country from different decades, but he does like to rock out on his electric guitar now and then. Though he has been playing guitar for about eight years, McCullough did not start performing until last December.

He has already grown accustomed to the limelight.

“I’m definitely not as nervous playing my guitar in front of people, and I’m not as nervous singing in front of people now,” McCullough explained. “I don’t have that shaky voice anymore.”

His family and friends have inspired him to practice and perform, but there is one star he looks up to.

“Definitely Keith Whitley,” McCullough said. “He is humble, and I don’t know, I just feel like was at his peak of country music whenever he died. His songs are just amazing.

Brant McCullough is not the only local artist in the competition. Kiera Howell, a vocalist from Geneva, is competing for first prize as well. Last year, another Geneva County native, Crews Wright won first prize at the competition.

McCullough said that Wright is a close friend who convinced him to enter the competition.

