Firefighter injured in Montgomery fire to return home

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery firefighter injured in a fatal house is headed home.

According to Montgomery Fire Rescue, DeAndre M. Hartman will be discharged from UAB Hospital in Birmingham at 2 p.m. Thursday. From there, he will be taken back to Montgomery. Before going to his home, he will briefly stop at his assigned duty station, Fire Station #12.

Hartman and four other department members were injured in a house fire that claimed a child’s life. Hartman, 34, suffered extensive burns around his biceps. He was airlifted to UAB’s trauma ICU where he remained sedated for several days and was hospitalized for weeks.

Fellow injured firefighter, Capt. Donald L. Crenshaw, 45, returned home to Montgomery in May. He was hospitalized for two weeks at UAB’s Intensive Burn Unit to treat second and third-degree burns across 20% of his body.

The cause of the fire has not been publicly released. MFR says the State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

