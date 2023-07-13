Dothan Housing Authority to soon open HCV housing waitlist

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - To provide for those in need, the Dothan Housing Authority will soon open the waitlist for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8.

The waitlist will be open from 8 a.m. on Monday, August 7 until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9.

The application from DHA will only be available online. If needed, an open computer lab is available at the Our Community Housing and Enrichment Center located at 1001 Montana Street in Dothan. No paper copies of the application will be distributed, and the office will receive no fax requests.

This program is used to assist very-low income families, the elderly and the disabled to afford clean and decent housing within the private market. Participants will be able to find their own housing, like apartments or single-family homes.

Participants are not limited to properties in subsidized housing projects.

Eligibility depends of annual income and family size. Find out more information about the requirements or if you or your family are eligible.

You and your family may be given preference if you are experiencing homelessness, paying more that 50% of income towards rent or involuntarily displaced.

In the meantime, Dothan Housing also has the waitlist open for the Project-Based Voucher Program. This waitlist has been open since April of 2022, and does not have a closing date. This program places residents into public housing projects.

The properties in Dothan this program falls under are: Samuel P. Crawford Village (formerly Henry Green Apartments), Jamison Village (formerly McRae Homes), Howell Senior Building, Kinsey Cove (formerly Johnson Homes) and Crimson Ridge (formerly Martin Homes).

View the application for the Project-Based Voucher Program here.

The Dothan Housing Authority is located at 602 S. Lena Street in Dothan, and can be reached via phone at (334) 794-6713.

