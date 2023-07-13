Wiregrass Gives Back
Deveridge era begins for Dothan girls basketball

The Lady Wolves of Dothan are ready to embrace a fresh start, and they believe they have the...
The Lady Wolves of Dothan are ready to embrace a fresh start, and they believe they have the man for the job with Jonathan Deveridge (pictured) taking the reins of the girls basketball program.(WTVY)
By Riley Jordan and Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Lady Wolves of Dothan are ready to embrace a fresh start, and they believe they have the man for the job with Jonathan Deveridge taking the reins of the girls basketball program.

Before making his way to Dothan High, Deveridge coached the Abbeville’s boy’s basketball team and Eufaula’s girls basketball team, leading the Tigers to a 77-33 overall record during his tenure.

Deveridge says he has nothing but appreciation to show toward the Dothan community as he has been welcomed with open arms. Additionally, he had over 25 players at the first meeting for tryouts.

The plan in place for Deveridge is to lead the Lady Wolves with a fast and defensive mindset.

“My whole career, I’ve been an up tempo type of coach,” said Deveridge. “A lot of pressure and a lot of trapping. My philosophy is to use defense to create offense, so that’s pretty much going to be the game plan.”

Deveridge is proud of his team’s work thus far, and he plans to continue pushing the Lady Wolves hard during the offseason ahead of what hopes to be a great debut in the upcoming 2023 season.

