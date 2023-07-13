Wiregrass Gives Back
Carjacker who returned to crime scene convicted, faces life

A federal jury in Dothan convicted Steven Smalley on Thursday afternoon.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A federal jury convicted a man Thursday of carjacking, finding that Steven John Smalley used a gun to steal a car from a driver who had stopped at a Dothan convenience store.

According to police, Smalley pointed a firearm at the driver and asked, “Do you want to die today?”

Smalley took the car even though he had also driven his vehicle to the store.

According to Dothan Police, unfamiliar with local roads, Smalley drove the stolen vehicle around Ross Clark Circle, which took him back to the crime scene where police arrested Smalley.

Following the guilty verdict on carjacking and firearms charge, Smalley faces a sentence of ten years to life in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney Sandra Stewart in a statement.

Smalley, 50, is listed from Panama City, but he resided in south Georgia when the crime occurred.

