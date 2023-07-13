Ashford school worker injured when cleaning machine falls

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ashford High School custodian was injured when a floor cleaning machine fell on top of her.

Houston County Superintendent Brandy White said the woman was cleaning near a stairwell at the school when she tumbled to the floor.

“Somehow, the machine wound up on top of her chest,” White told News4.

He said it was full of water, adding to the weight.

The injured custodian was rushed to a Dothan hospital, but her condition was not immediately known.

White said he would provide an update when more information is known about the matter.

