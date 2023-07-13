Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Ashford school worker injured when cleaning machine falls

An Ashford High School custodian was injured when a floor cleaning machine fell on top of her.
An Ashford High School custodian was injured when a floor cleaning machine fell on top of her.(WTVY News 4)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:34 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ashford High School custodian was injured when a floor cleaning machine fell on top of her.

Houston County Superintendent Brandy White said the woman was cleaning near a stairwell at the school when she tumbled to the floor.

“Somehow, the machine wound up on top of her chest,” White told News4.

He said it was full of water, adding to the weight.

The injured custodian was rushed to a Dothan hospital, but her condition was not immediately known.

White said he would provide an update when more information is known about the matter.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sources near the scene say the shooting happened outside of the restaurant. It is currently...
Police: 1 injured in shooting near Dothan restaurant
A man who police say approached a car that had stopped in downtown Dothan traffic armed with a...
Man threatens woman stopped at traffic light with knife in domestic dispute
Quavanta Britt, 22, of Marianna, FL was charged with Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child under 18...
Children left alone, mom charged
Dothan native and Northview High School graduate Gabe Gross (pictured) has been named associate...
Dothan native Gabe Gross named Auburn baseball associate head coach
Avery Lerenza Sanders booking photo
Dothan man sexually assaults child: Police

Latest News

Beginning Friday, July 14, the signal at Ross Clark Circle and Anchor Drive will have a new...
Traffic pattern change coming to part of Ross Clark Circle
Sir Jeremiah Foundation Scholarship ball will take place Saturday at Harley Davidson of Dothan.
Talking Sir Jeremiah Foundation Scholarship ball
Southern Lights Talent Show goes into its 5th year. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. July 13.
Southern Lights Talent Show goes into its 5th year
News4 takes a closer look at a local musician preparing for the upcoming Southern Lights Talent...
Local musician takes part in upcoming competition