Wicksburg 12U team headed to Dixie Softball Ponytails World Series

WICKSBURG, Ala. (WTVY) - The city known to “strive for excellence” is celebrating a stellar performance. Wicksburg’s 12U girls softball team won the Dixie Softball Ponytails state title in Eufaula and will now play in the world series.

During their All-Star season, the ladies have gone 8-0 and outscored their opponents 86-16.

The ladies are headed to Alexandria, Louisiana on July 27th and the organization needs help covering expenses. That includes travel, uniforms, hotel stays and more.

Organizers say any financial donation is greatly appreciated, but more than anything else they appreciate prayers and well-wishes.

Checks can be made to the Wicksburg Youth Athletic Association (WYAA), and all donations are tax deductible. Electronic payments can also be made to WYAA through Venmo @WYAAPANTHERS. Please notate “2023 12U Girls Team Alabama” with any payment!

https://account.venmo.com/u/WYAAPANTHERS

For additional questions about donations and financial inquiries, please contact Bryson Sanders, WYAA Treasurer, at (334) 726-4277. For media inquiries or general information, please contact Britton Hughes at (334) 797-8828.

