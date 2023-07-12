Wiregrass Gives Back
Victim identified in Florida death investigation, per WCSO

Washington County death investigation underway
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - UPDATE:

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has identified a victim in a death investigation that began Wednesday.

The victim is 41-year-old Dawn Kristen Langford of Bay County.

WCSO is working with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in this ongoing investigation.

No further information is available at this time.

ORIGINAL:

Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is currently investigating a death on Firetower Road near Wausau.

According to WSCO, deputies responded to the scene following a 911 call that came in at approximately 5:25 A.M.

A motorist traveling Firetower Road discovered a female laying in the roadway.

Investigators are currently processing the scene. The incident is being treated as a homicide investigation.

They are still in the very early stages of the investigation, and per investigators, it appears that the victim is not a Washington County resident.

More details will be released as soon as the investigation permits.

Stay with News4 for updates.

