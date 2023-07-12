Troy Men’s Head Golf Coach Forrest Schultz accepts position at Alabama

Wiregrass Gives Back
Troy Men's Golf Head Coach Forrest Schultz Accepts Position at Alabama
By Briana Jones and Troy Athletics
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -Troy men’s golf head coach Forrest Schultz has stepped down to accept a position as the assistant men’s golf coach at Alabama, according to Troy Athletic Director Brent Jones.

Troy advanced to postseason play this past season for the first time since 2017 as sophomore Brantley Scott (Rehobeth) earned an individual berth into the NCAA Auburn Regional, and the Trojans played in the inaugural National Golf Invitational after narrowly missing out on an at-large berth into the NCAA Championship.

Troy sophomore Brantley Scott named All-Sun Belt First Team
Troy sophomore Brantley Scott named All-Sun Belt First Team(Troy University)

The Trojans posted their most head-to-head wins this past year since the 1994-95 season and combined for an 187-98-6 head-to-head record in Schultz’s two seasons after combining for 150 victories in the previous four seasons.

Over the years, Troy has won three National Championships, including 16 conference titles and over the last 10 years has appeared in five NCAA Regionals (team or individual) while 38 student-athletes have earned All-America honors.

