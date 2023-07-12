Troy adds program’s all-time winningest pitcher to softball coaching staff

TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - If there was any heartbreak from the Troy Trojans softball program with their all-time winningest pitcher graduating after an incredible five-year playing career, that is now an afterthought.

On Wednesday, Troy announced that Leanna Johnson will continue to be a member of the Troy softball family as she will now be moving to an assistant coach role under head coach Eric Newell.

“This is a big-time hire for Troy Softball,” Newell said. “Leanna had an incredible career at Troy, and we are thrilled to add her to our coaching staff. We are grateful to our administration for giving us the green light to move forward with the hire. Leanna loves Troy from top to bottom and is a perfect addition to our staff. She has a tremendous passion for the game, and I truly believe that her charismatic personality will help us cultivate, develop, and mentor several of our younger players.”

Johnson, a native of Brantley, Alabama, finished her record-breaking career with the Trojans with a 101-41 record, being just one of 105 players in NCAA DI history to reach the 100 win mark. In 890 innings of work in her career, she recorded a 1.98 ERA and 1,058 strikeouts, one of only 98 players in NCAA DI history with 1,000 strikeouts. She also finishes her career as the active leader in the NCAA for wins, innings pitched, games started and appearances, plus the DI leader in shouts and complete games and second in strikeouts.

“I am excited to be able to stay at a place that I love so much and is home,” Johnson said. “I am so thankful to Coach Newell, Coach Decker and Coach Shelnutt for this opportunity to begin my coaching career at Troy. Troy Athletics and the Wiregrass Community have supported and embraced me tremendously during my playing career, and there is nowhere else I’d rather start my professional journey than at Troy.”

Johnson will look to instill some of her great work to the next generation of Troy softball talent, who have big shoes to fill with her now off the field in a playing role. In addition to her record stats, Johnson tossed 35 career shutouts, 200-plus innings in two different seasons and an average 8.3 strikeouts per seven innings pitched. Her contributions also matched alongside Troy’s historic recent run that included the first NCAA Regional appearance for the program in 25 years.

