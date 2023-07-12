Scattered Downpours Ahead

SYNOPSIS – Deep moisture is returning to the Wiregrass and combined with some energy aloft, will produce scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday. Daily rain chances continue through the weekend with highs reaching the lower 90s.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds light SW-W.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 91°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds light SW-W.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 91° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 92° 40%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 92° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 350%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A disturbance well east of Bermuda will have an opportunity for low-end organization over the next couple days as it moves eastward. The rest of the tropics are tranquil.

