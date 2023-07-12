Wiregrass Gives Back
Rain back in the forecast

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Amber Kulick
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 3:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SYNOPSIS - Some changes to the forecast since Tuesday morning, grab the rain gear because rain chances will be back this afternoon. A piece of energy to our west will push in this afternoon and spark rain chances across the area with isolated coverage. Better rain coverage will come in tomorrow afternoon, the good thing about this pattern is the rain will move in and move out each day it won’t stick around all day. Higher rain chances will be with us into the weekend which will help keep the temperatures in the lower 90s for highs in the afternoons. The middle of next week we do look to trend drier again.

TODAY - Isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds Light SW 10%

TOMORROW - Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 50%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 91° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 92° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 77° High: 92° 50%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 92° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 94° 20%

THUR: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Light chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 2 ft

