Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Probe into sexual assault cases at US Coast Guard Academy kept secret, documents say

Seal of the U.S. Coast Guard
The Coast Guard only briefed Congress in recent weeks.(Department of Defense)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New questions are being raised about the secret investigation into sexual abuse, including rapes, at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

According to documents viewed by CNN, the assaults were treated as minor misconduct by Coast Guard command and were usually covered up.

The investigation, dubbed “Fouled Anchor” ran from 2014 to 2019 but only reviewed sexual assaults from 1990 to 2006.

Of the dozens of old cases examined, only one person was prosecuted, and the charge was dismissed when a court ruled the statute of limitations had run out.

Many of the alleged perpetrators graduated and went on to high-ranking positions in the Coast Guard or other branches of the military.

A source said the report was centrally controlled like how a classified report would be treated.

The Coast Guard only briefed Congress in recent weeks.

The controversy will likely be addressed Thursday, when a commandant is set to appear before a Senate committee.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quavanta Britt, 22, of Marianna, FL was charged with Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child under 18...
Children left alone, mom charged
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing
A wanted Florida man is off the streets following a high speed chase.
High speed chase leads to arrest of suspected kidnapper

Latest News

A resident in a California neighborhood is using their property as a makeshift RV park.
Makeshift RV park in back yard upsets neighbors
A photo of the Emmy award dated June 6, 2021.
Emmy nominations announced as deadline for actors strike looms
Jodi Kelly, left, practice manager at Stonecliff Veterinary Surgical Center, behind, and her...
Flooded New England communities shift to recovery, shoveling out tons of mud and debris
Washington County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating a death on Firetower Rd near...
Death investigation underway in Washington County, per WCSO
President Joe Biden speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, June 30, 2023, in...
LIVE: Biden discusses NATO, challenges facing world