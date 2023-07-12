Wiregrass Gives Back
Police: 1 injured in shooting near Dothan restaurant

By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating an apparent shooting near Church’s Chicken.

It happened just after 12:00 P.M. Wednesday. It is currently unknown what led to the shooting or where it exactly happened.

Lt. Ronald Hall with Dothan Police Department (DPD) told News4 the victim was shot near the face.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

