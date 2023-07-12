Police: 1 injured in Dothan restaurant shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan police are investigating an apparent shooting at Church’s Chicken.

It happened just after 12:00 P.M. Wednesday.

Sources near the scene say the shooting happened outside of the restaurant. It is currently unknown what led to the shooting.

Lt. Ronald Hall with Dothan Police Department (DPD) told News4 the victim was shot near the face.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated for their injuries.

News4 has a reporter on the scene, and we are working to gather more information.

