Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Pedestrian killed by car fleeing Secret Service near White House

A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of...
A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. when uniformed members of the Secret Service attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired registration, according to a statement on Twitter from the agency. The driver initially indicated they would stop, but then accelerated away, the statement said.

The driver sped through a red light and struck multiple people in the crosswalk of the intersection of 17th Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue. One man who was struck by the car died at an area hospital.

Authorities are still searching for the driver.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quavanta Britt, 22, of Marianna, FL was charged with Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child under 18...
Children left alone, mom charged
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
A wanted Florida man is off the streets following a high speed chase.
High speed chase leads to arrest of suspected kidnapper
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Friday, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump lashes out after Justice Department no longer says presidency shields him from defamation suit
Alabamians head to Georgia to buy their Powerball tickets.
High jackpot has Alabamians crossing state lines for lottery tickets
Diversicare, a healthcare provider, and two workers must pay over $1.3 million in fines for...
Healthcare company and employees settle fraud claim
A 3-year-old child has died after being stuck in a water storage tank at a resort in Vermont,...
3-year-old child dies after falling into water storage tank at resort, officials say
Michigan State hosts Universal Food Forum in D.C
Michigan State hosts Universal Food Forum in D.C