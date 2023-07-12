Wiregrass Gives Back
Panama City Beach safety director demonstrates new rip current simulator

"What we are trying to do here is, I just want to reach as many people as I can and take a mission upon beach safety and just do a little more.”(WJHG)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Summer 2023 has unfortunately been a deadly one for our area.

7 people have died on Panama City beaches due to rip currents.

Flag warnings and roving lifeguard patrols have had a difficult time keeping people out of the water.

With this in mind, the city has now launched a new effort to help educate the public on the dangers of rip currents.

Beach Safety Director Daryl Paul has introduced a new rip current simulator that he is hoping to use to educate the public on the dangers of rip currents.

During the demonstration Paul explained no matter how close to the shore you stay. You can still get pulled out by a rip current.

That’s why you often hear the phrase “knee deep is too deep”.

He placed a ping pong ball by the “shore” and explained how quickly it gets swept up by a rip current and pulled out into deeper waters.

Paul says this is an accurate depiction of how fast you can be pulled into a possible deadly situation.

Paul shared why getting this piece of equipment was important to him.

“I’m a real sentimental, I was born and raised here this is my home,” said Paul. “I take a lot of pride in the fact that people want to come to my home and visit Panama City Beach because I love it just as much as anyone else. What we are trying to do here is, I just want to reach as many people as I can and take a mission upon beach safety and just do a little more.”

Paul says he’ll take the simulator anywhere he’s invited to help save lives.

You can reach out to the Panama City beach fire department’s communications office to get in touch with him.

Click here for the email of the public information officer’s email.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

