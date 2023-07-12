New additions at Wildcat Arena make gameday atmosphere unmatched

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - There have been a few athletic facility upgrades happening over at Enterprise High School, and you can now add Wildcat Arena to the list as we get closer to the 2023-24 season.

The Wildcats homecourt now has some added flair to its presentation factor, as new LED show lights have been installed, allowing for what should be an ultimate gameday experience at Enterprise.

“We’re really excited about it,” said Enterprise head boys basketball coach Rhett Harrelson. “It’s going to be a production, which is cool. First of all, we have to worry about putting the ball in the basket, but it’s going to be a lot of fun. We want all of our young kids and players coming up to be excited and want to be a part of it.”

In addition to basketball, Enterprise High will be able to utilize the new lightshow for other sports like volleyball and wrestling.

With the atmosphere addition, the Wildcats will hope to build off last year’s success using their new home court advantage.

