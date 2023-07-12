Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Medical services expand in Panama City Beach

With more people moving to Panama City Beach, that means there's a growing need for healthcare services.
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Panama City Beach expands, so does the need for medical care.

Dr. Amir Haghighat with the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida said that cardiovascular health is important especially for people 55 and up.

“Most people who are in that 55 and up age group, which is a lot of who is moving into Panama City, and Panama City Beach have pre-existing heart conditions or are considered about it or have symptoms that are starting to show up,” said Dr. Haghighat.

There’s a big need for medical services, especially on the west end of Panama City Beach.

“I anticipate that we will need not only more staff but more facilities like the one we’re building,” said Dr. Haghighat. “I think all these will be part of the solution.”

The Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida PCB location has been serving patients for several months now

“We haven’t had a large enough space to meet the needs that are there,” said Haghighat. “So, we have occupied now and are building up new offices where we have far more patient rooms and the ability to bring tastings.”

Haghighat says it’s not just doctors who make up the team. It’s nurses, medical assistants and lab techs.

“We actually just brought on a new cardiologist to help meet that need,” said Haghighat.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quavanta Britt, 22, of Marianna, FL was charged with Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child under 18...
Children left alone, mom charged
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
A wanted Florida man is off the streets following a high speed chase.
High speed chase leads to arrest of suspected kidnapper
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing

Latest News

Washington County death investigation underway
Washington County death investigation underway
Sources near the scene say the shooting happened outside of the restaurant. It is currently...
One injured in Downtown Dothan shooting
Sources near the scene say the shooting happened outside of the restaurant. It is currently...
Police: 1 injured in Dothan restaurant shooting
Church's Chicken and Marathon Gas Shooting Footage
Birmingham Police on the scene at BFRS Station 9 where two firefighters were shot on Wednesday.
2 Birmingham firefighters shot, transported to UAB Hospital