Medical services expand in Panama City Beach

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As Panama City Beach expands, so does the need for medical care.

Dr. Amir Haghighat with the Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida said that cardiovascular health is important especially for people 55 and up.

“Most people who are in that 55 and up age group, which is a lot of who is moving into Panama City, and Panama City Beach have pre-existing heart conditions or are considered about it or have symptoms that are starting to show up,” said Dr. Haghighat.

There’s a big need for medical services, especially on the west end of Panama City Beach.

“I anticipate that we will need not only more staff but more facilities like the one we’re building,” said Dr. Haghighat. “I think all these will be part of the solution.”

The Cardiovascular Institute of Northwest Florida PCB location has been serving patients for several months now

“We haven’t had a large enough space to meet the needs that are there,” said Haghighat. “So, we have occupied now and are building up new offices where we have far more patient rooms and the ability to bring tastings.”

Haghighat says it’s not just doctors who make up the team. It’s nurses, medical assistants and lab techs.

“We actually just brought on a new cardiologist to help meet that need,” said Haghighat.

