Man threatens woman stopped at traffic light with knife in domestic dispute

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man who police say approached a car that had stopped in downtown Dothan traffic armed with a knife was shot Wednesday afternoon in downtown Dothan.

28-year-old Shawn Maxmillion McDaniel had also stopped along North Oates Street during what police describe as an ongoing domestic dispute.

Officers say the woman he targeted is his former lover and mother to his children. According to police, an acquaintance traveling with her shot McDaniel after warning him to retreat as he approached her car.

“The acquaintance fired the weapon at that time striking McDaniel in the face,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said in a statement.

McDaniel was taken to a Dothan hospital and then transferred to an out-of-town specialized medical facility, though Hall described his injuries as non-life threatening.

Court records reveal McDaniel has faced assault, robbery, and burglary.

In 2020, a judge ordered him to stay away from a woman he feared him.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.