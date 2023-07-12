Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Man threatens woman stopped at traffic light with knife in domestic dispute

A man who police say approached a car that had stopped in downtown Dothan traffic armed with a...
A man who police say approached a car that had stopped in downtown Dothan traffic armed with a knife was shot Wednesday afternoon in downtown Dothan.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man who police say approached a car that had stopped in downtown Dothan traffic armed with a knife was shot Wednesday afternoon in downtown Dothan.

28-year-old Shawn Maxmillion McDaniel had also stopped along North Oates Street during what police describe as an ongoing domestic dispute.

Officers say the woman he targeted is his former lover and mother to his children. According to police, an acquaintance traveling with her shot McDaniel after warning him to retreat as he approached her car.

“The acquaintance fired the weapon at that time striking McDaniel in the face,” Dothan Police Lieutenant Ronald Hall said in a statement.

McDaniel was taken to a Dothan hospital and then transferred to an out-of-town specialized medical facility, though Hall described his injuries as non-life threatening.

Court records reveal McDaniel has faced assault, robbery, and burglary.

In 2020, a judge ordered him to stay away from a woman he feared him.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quavanta Britt, 22, of Marianna, FL was charged with Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child under 18...
Children left alone, mom charged
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
A wanted Florida man is off the streets following a high speed chase.
High speed chase leads to arrest of suspected kidnapper
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing

Latest News

The Alabama Department of Transportation is working on an improvement projects.
Governor grants Wiregrass counties one million for road improvement
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Alabama senator says white nationalists are racists after weeks of declining to say so
Washington County death investigation underway
Washington County death investigation underway
Sources near the scene say the shooting happened outside of the restaurant. It is currently...
One injured in Downtown Dothan shooting