High jackpot has Alabamians crossing state lines for lottery tickets

EARLY COUNTY, Ga. (WTVY) - Many have been asked what they would do for a million dollars, but what about the chance at $750 million?

The answer for some Alabama residents? Cross state lines.

Alabamians are flocking to the Florida Panhandle or western Georgia, where lottery is legal, to purchase Powerball tickets in hopes of changing their lives forever.

“We have some customers but few from Georgia,” said Barry Patel, owner of Riverside Truck Stop in Early County, “I’d say about 90% are from Alabama,”.

Without lottery in Alabama, residents have no choice but to go to other states to play.

At multiple points Wednesday afternoon, the truck stop had a parking lot full of Alabama license plates, with the only Georgia tag being the owner’s vehicle.

Kenneth King Sr. of Dothan shared his opinions on Alabama’s lottery laws with News$ after buying his own tickets.

“I wish they would change because most of the people I meet getting tickets here or in the Panhandle are from Dothan or Columbia,” said King, “That money could stay in the state and go towards our education, schools and seniors but we’re just wasting money letting it go across state lines,”.

In the 2022 fiscal year, Georgia Lottery made nearly $5.6 billion.

The next set of Powerball numbers will be drawn Wednesday night at 10 p.m. central time.

Alabama officials have not voted on a state lottery since 1999. Bills have been proposed but have yet to pass through both the House and Senate.

