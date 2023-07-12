Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Governor grants Wiregrass counties one million for road improvement

The Alabama Department of Transportation is working on an improvement projects.
The Alabama Department of Transportation is working on an improvement projects.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Grace Owens
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday, July 11, Governor Kay Ivey announced the approval of one million dollars of state money for counties across the Wiregrass.

These monies will be used to improve roadways across the state.

Coffee County received $250,000 in order to resurface roads located in the town of New Brockton and in the unincorporated county. They will resurface almost five miles of roadway.

Two projects are taking place in Dale County, totaling $500,000. Within the city limits of Level Plains, more that two miles of roadway will be resurfaced, and in Newton almost two miles of roadway will be resurfaced.

Houston County received $250,000 and will resurface more than two miles of roadway.

This funding comes from the Annual Grant Program, which was created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. Signed by Ivey in 2019, this program requires the state to set aside ten million of the state’s gas tax revenue for ALDOT’s local projects.

You can view all grants awarded by Ivey here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quavanta Britt, 22, of Marianna, FL was charged with Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child under 18...
Children left alone, mom charged
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
A wanted Florida man is off the streets following a high speed chase.
High speed chase leads to arrest of suspected kidnapper
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing

Latest News

A man who police say approached a car that had stopped in downtown Dothan traffic armed with a...
Man threatens woman stopped at traffic light with knife in domestic dispute
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, talks to...
Alabama senator says white nationalists are racists after weeks of declining to say so
Washington County death investigation underway
Washington County death investigation underway
Sources near the scene say the shooting happened outside of the restaurant. It is currently...
One injured in Downtown Dothan shooting