Governor grants Wiregrass counties one million for road improvement

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday, July 11, Governor Kay Ivey announced the approval of one million dollars of state money for counties across the Wiregrass.

These monies will be used to improve roadways across the state.

Coffee County received $250,000 in order to resurface roads located in the town of New Brockton and in the unincorporated county. They will resurface almost five miles of roadway.

Two projects are taking place in Dale County, totaling $500,000. Within the city limits of Level Plains, more that two miles of roadway will be resurfaced, and in Newton almost two miles of roadway will be resurfaced.

Houston County received $250,000 and will resurface more than two miles of roadway.

This funding comes from the Annual Grant Program, which was created under the Rebuild Alabama Act. Signed by Ivey in 2019, this program requires the state to set aside ten million of the state’s gas tax revenue for ALDOT’s local projects.

You can view all grants awarded by Ivey here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.