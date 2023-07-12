Fort Novosel’s Daleville gate closed Sunday

DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Fort Novosel’s Daleville gate will be closed Sunday, July 16 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m..

This closure is due to maintenance around the gate, and people should use another gate to access the base during this time.

View more information at Fort Novosel’s Facebook page.

