Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Employee only parking begins Wednesday at Houston County Courthouse

Employee only parking begins Wednesday, July 12, at the Houston County Courthouse.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Houston County Courthouse parking lot between the building and North Foster Street will be designated for employees only beginning Wednesday July 12.

“(The change) is for additional employee security as well as to keep consistency for county buildings and designated parking,” Court Clerk Carla Woodall said.

Woodall said that vehicles that do not have a permit will be subject to towing.

Courthouse visitor parking will be across Oates Street and next to Church of the Crossing, about a half block away.

Eventually, additional spaces will be located elsewhere in the area, with plans to construct a new city hall on the parking lot across Oates Street.

On weekdays, public parking in the employee parking lot will be allowed after 4:30 pm.

Weekend and state holiday public parking during all hours will also be permitted.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quavanta Britt, 22, of Marianna, FL was charged with Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child under 18...
Children left alone, mom charged
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing
A wanted Florida man is off the streets following a high speed chase.
High speed chase leads to arrest of suspected kidnapper

Latest News

Employee only parking begins Wednesday, July 12, at Houston County Courthouse.
Employee only parking begins Wednesday at Houston County Courthouse
News4's Cailey Wright gives us a look at the annual Southern Lights Talent Show.
A look at the annual Southern Lights Talent Show
The survey, by “Mixbook” identified the top 250 landmarks around the country that couple found...
Blount Cultural Park ranked top spot in Alabama for marriage proposals
Players have traveled in from across 30 different states, all with the same goal in mind, to be...
Young stars battle for tennis crown in Dothan