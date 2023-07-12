Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Dothan native Gabe Gross named Auburn baseball associate head coach

Northview grad Gabe Cross will now be an associate head coach to Butch Thompson.
By Nick Brooks
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVY) -- Big news from Auburn baseball. The team announcing some coaching promotions following the 2023 season.

Dothan native and Northview High School graduate Gabe Gross has been named associate head coach next to head coach Butch Thompson.

He has spent the last five seasons as the hitting coach where the Tiger offense has thrived helping the tigers reach two Men’s College World Series.

Gross was a standout outfielder for the Auburn Tigers from 1999-2001.

He went onto have a seven year career with the Blue Jays, Brewers, Rays, and A’s. He finished his big league career with 40 homers and 186 RBIs.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Ozark wreck.
Dale County wreck victim identified as 65-year-old man
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing
Quavanta Britt, 22, of Marianna, FL was charged with Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child under 18...
Children left alone, mom charged

Latest News

Players have traveled in from across 30 different states, all with the same goal in mind, to be...
Young stars battle for tennis crown in Dothan
Some high caliber tennis is happening in the Wiregrass as the Westgate Tennis Complex hosts the...
Wiregrass welcomes hundreds of highly talented tennis stars
Northview grad Gabe Cross will now be an associate head coach to Butch Thompson.
Dothan native among coaches promoted by Auburn baseball
The Wildcats homecourt now has some added flair to its presentation factor, as new LED show...
New additions at Wildcat Arena make gameday atmosphere unmatched