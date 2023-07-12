Dothan man sexually assaults child: Police

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man faces sexual abuse charges related to a victim under 12.

Investigators arrested 38-year-old Avery Lerenza Sanders on Wednesday, according to jail records.

Dothan routinely provided only scant details regarding sex allegations of this nature.

However, this is not Sander’s first brush with the law.

He was indicted in February on an apparent unrelated assault charge and awaits trial in Houston County Circuit Court.

In 2014, Sanders was fugitive from justice and living in Tallahassee, Florida, according to court records.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.