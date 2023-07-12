Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan man sexually assaults child: Police

Handcuffs graphic
Handcuffs graphic(VNL)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dothan man faces sexual abuse charges related to a victim under 12.

Investigators arrested 38-year-old Avery Lerenza Sanders on Wednesday, according to jail records.

Dothan routinely provided only scant details regarding sex allegations of this nature.

However, this is not Sander’s first brush with the law.

He was indicted in February on an apparent unrelated assault charge and awaits trial in Houston County Circuit Court.

In 2014, Sanders was fugitive from justice and living in Tallahassee, Florida, according to court records.

Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing

