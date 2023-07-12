Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan City Schools announces principal for Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School

Garst has been with Dothan City Schools for 8 years, where she served as the Program Specialist (Assistant Principal) at Hidden Lake Primary/Elementary School. Before her time with DCS, Garst taught 5th grade for 16 years with a total of 24 years in education.(Dothan City Schools)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Dothan City Board of Education announced Tina Garst as the new principal for Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School.

Garst has been with Dothan City Schools for 8 years, where she served as the Program Specialist (Assistant Principal) at Hidden Lake Primary/Elementary School. Before her time with DCS, Garst taught 5th grade for 16 years with a total of 24 years in education.

Garst holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Elementary Education, a Master’s Degree in Elementary Education, a Master’s Degree in Instructional Leadership and an Education Specialist Degree in Instructional Leadership.

Garst is excited for the opportunity to continue her educational journey as the principal of Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School. Her goals include instilling confidence and hope into the students, parents and community members which will be done by building positive relationships that fosters growth and achievement in all of the students at Faine.

“My goal for 2023-2024 is to create a culture and climate of successful learners. I hope to build lasting relationships with all stakeholders that will provide our students, faculty, staff and parents with the tools necessary for success,” says Garst.  “At Faine, we are going to develop a growth mindset. We are not there yet, but we are on our way to greatness.”

Originally from Savannah, Georgia, Garst has grown in many states across the nation due to the military. She is a graduate of Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, Alabama and is married to her husband of 36 years, Joe Garst, a retired Army National Guard. They have two sons who serve in the United States Navy and have four grandchildren (Kolby, Alexander, Samuel and Melody). In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her family and watching Alabama football.

