Death investigation underway in Washington County, per WCSO

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is currently investigating a death on Firetower Road near Wausau.

According to WSCO, deputies responded to the scene following a 911 call that came in at approximately 5:25 A.M.

A motorist traveling Firetower Road discovered a female laying in the roadway.

Investigators are currently processing the scene. The incident is being treated as a homicide investigation.

They are still in the very early stages of the investigation, and per investigators, it appears that the victim is not a Washington County resident.

More details will be released as soon as the investigation permits.

Stay with News4 for updates.

