Dalevile hoping to recieve new grant for demolishing abandoned buildings

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Daleville Mayor Jayme Stayton showed plenty of optimism talking about changes getting underway in the area.

The city is looking at receiving a grant from the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), up to $400,000, which Mayor Stayton says he is looking to put towards tearing down abandoned buildings around the city.

“We’ve been wanting to tear these buildings down for a while, but we really haven’t had the money or the ok to justify tearing them down,” Stayton said when speaking on why they haven’t started earlier.

The new changes will help create less of a public eyesore for certain parts of the city, and provide an opportunity for new business to come to Daleville.

Henry Kaufman, the owner of Kaufman’s Outdoors in Daleville, expressed his pleasure in hearing how to grant money could be used to clean up the city.

“I think it’ll be a good thing if the grant goes through, and we can get rid of four or five properties that need to go and that’s just been really messed up I think that’s a good thing,” said Kaufman.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.