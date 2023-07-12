Wiregrass Gives Back
Advocates hold vigil for Alabama death row inmate set to be executed

James Barber will be the first person executed since the state failed multiple executions and conducted an internal review of its protocol.
By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A vigil was held Wednesday afternoon for James Barber. Barber will be the first person executed since the state failed multiple executions and conducted an internal review of its protocol.

Barber was sentenced to death in 2004 for the murder of Dorothy Epps in Madison County.

Cyrus Johnston doesn’t have the power to stop executions, so he mourns. “I think it’s wrong to take human life, period,” said Johnston.

Since 1984 he’s attended a vigil for every person executed by the state of Alabama.

“Back in the 80s, 70s, 60s, there was an ambiance of hope,” said Johnston.

Johnston attended this vigil for James Barber held at Resurrection Catholic Church in Montgomery. Barber is the first person set to be executed since the state botched multiple executions last year.

The Alabama Department of Corrections reviewed its protocol. After the review, it added more medical professionals, ordered new equipment, and conducted execution rehearsals. The state also created new rules that allow Governor Kay Ivey to set a 30-hour time frame for Barber’s execution.

“The most decent and humane thing to do would be to wait until either the protocols can be established or some medical procedure can be established,” said the pastor of Resurrection Catholic Church, Father Manuel Williams.

Advocates at today’s vigil want a public review of the state’s execution protocol. They also want to stop Barber’s execution.

“We were given life as a gift,” said Johnston. “And when you try to possess the gift. It’s no longer a gift. It’s a property.”

Barber’s life will be ended by lethal injection. The state has failed previous executions using this method.

“For his sake, if it will not incur a tremendous amount of suffering on his part if they’re determined to do it, let it be efficient,” said Williams.

Barber execution time frame will begin on July 20th.

