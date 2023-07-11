Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Utility crew uses bucket truck to rescue pilot of plane crashed into tree in Limestone County

A small personal aircraft has crashed into a tree in the western part of Limestone County.
A small personal aircraft has crashed into a tree in the western part of Limestone County.(waff)
By Kate Norum
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A pilot is safe after being rescued from a plane crash in western Limestone County.

It happened in the Good Springs Community Tuesday afternoon, when a small personal aircraft crashed into a tree.

The Good Springs Volunteer Fire Department confirmed the pilot was unharmed, but had to be lowered from the tree.

Firefighters said Athens Utilities workers rescued him using one of their bucket trucks.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Quavanta Britt, 22, of Marianna, FL was charged with Torture/Willful Abuse of a Child under 18...
Children left alone, mom charged
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing
A wanted Florida man is off the streets following a high speed chase.
High speed chase leads to arrest of suspected kidnapper

Latest News

The Houston County Courthouse parking lot between the building and North Foster Street will be...
Employee only parking begins Wednesday at Houston County Courthouse
Employee only parking begins Wednesday, July 12, at Houston County Courthouse.
Employee only parking begins Wednesday at Houston County Courthouse
News4's Cailey Wright gives us a look at the annual Southern Lights Talent Show.
A look at the annual Southern Lights Talent Show
The survey, by “Mixbook” identified the top 250 landmarks around the country that couple found...
Blount Cultural Park ranked top spot in Alabama for marriage proposals
Players have traveled in from across 30 different states, all with the same goal in mind, to be...
Young stars battle for tennis crown in Dothan