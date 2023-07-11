Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

US probes complaints that Ford Escape doors can open while SUVs are being driven

FILE - The Ford logo is seen on signage at a Ford dealership, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. U.S. auto...
FILE - The Ford logo is seen on signage at a Ford dealership, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators are investigating complaints that the doors on some Ford Escapes can open while the SUVs are being driven.

The investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers 346,000 Escapes from the 2020 and 2021 model years.

The agency says in documents posted Tuesday on its website that it has 118 complaints that spot welds in a door assembly bracket can fail. Investigators contacted some of the owners and found 25 reports of minor injuries.

Many reported a popping noise when they opened the door as a bracket begins to separate. The agency says continued use could dislodge the door, and it could fail to latch when closed.

Ford says it’s working with the agency to support the investigation.

NHTSA says the probe will determine whether the problem creates an unreasonable risk to highway safety. The agency could seek a recall.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Ozark wreck.
Dale County wreck victim identified as 65-year-old man
Money (FILE)
Dothan shells out $52K to settle lawsuit brought after wreck
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Dale County wreck claims one life

Latest News

President Joe Biden expressed confidence in Sweden's path to finalizing its NATO membership as...
Zelenskyy says NATO’s ‘absurd’ plans for Ukraine fall short
Bank of America will pay $250 million for doubling up on fees and opening accounts without...
Bank of America to pay more than $100M for doubling fees, opening accounts without customer consent
Parish PD searching for kidnapped 9-month-old
UPDATE: Missing nine-month-old found alive, per Parrish Police
FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of...
Supreme Court justices and donors mingle at campus visits. These documents show the ethical dilemmas
Searchers have found the body of a girl on the autism spectrum who went missing on Sunday.
Missing 7-year-old girl found dead in Massachusetts