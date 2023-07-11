Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

UPDATE: Missing nine-month-old found alive, per Parrish Police

Parish PD searching for kidnapped 9-month-old
Parish PD searching for kidnapped 9-month-old(Parish Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Parrish Police have told WBRC that Harlow Freeman, the missing nine-month-old in Parrish, has been found alive.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Parrish officials are urging anyone with information about an abducted nine-month-old to come forward and help find her.

Parrish Mayor Jared “Bubba” Cagle said Tuesday morning that the search lasted through the night but she has yet to be found.

The Parrish Police Department received a call at approximately 7 p.m. that a vehicle was stolen from 311 Crest Avenue. The owner of the vehicle told police that his daughter, nine-month-old Harlow Darby Freeman, was in the vehicle at the time.

“The Police Department, along with multiple agencies responded to the scene and began an immediate search of the area,” Police Chief Danny Woodard said. “Unfortunately, the child has yet to be located.”

Woodard said the priority is to locate Freeman, adding that “all resources at the local, state, and federal levels are being utilized.”

Parrish officials update the search for abducted 9-month-old

According to Harlow’s aunt, the father had gone into the home for just a moment and, within those few seconds, someone got in and stole the vehicle with the baby inside.

We don’t care about the car or anything else,” said Melinda Hutchison, Harlow’s aunt. “Just take the baby, put her somewhere safe and tell somebody anonymously. Just let us know.”

There is a $5,000 reward for the safe return of Harlow.

Harlow is described as a white female, approximately 26 inches tall and weighs approximately 20 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a tie dye onesie and light pink shorts.

The vehicle stolen is a white Lexus RX350, tag number 3880AR8. The vehicle is said to have damage and tape on the rear passenger side.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-The-Lost (1-800-843-5678), the Parrish Police Department at 205-686-9991, or 911.

“Most of all we just urge anyone that has any information to bring Harlow home, please come forth,” Mayor Cagle said. “Please do your diligence and make this call.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Ozark wreck.
Dale County wreck victim identified as 65-year-old man
Money (FILE)
Dothan shells out $52K to settle lawsuit brought after wreck
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing
The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Dale County wreck claims one life

Latest News

Demand for nurses leads to scholarships
Demand for nurses leads to scholarships
Woman sues after deadly UTV accident killed her son
Woman sued after deadly UTV accident killed her son
Victim identified in deadly Marianna shooting
Victim identified in deadly Marianna shooting
The $725 million jackpot would be the 7th largest Powerball prize.
Powerball jackpot reaches $725 million; no winner Monday