Troy’s Zach Fruit Selected by Baltimore in Ninth Round of MLB Draft

Troy's Zach Fruit selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the 271st pick of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft
Troy's Zach Fruit selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the 271st pick of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft(Troy Athletics)
By Briana Jones and Troy Athletics
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy right-hander Zach Fruit was selected by the Baltimore Orioles with the 271st pick of the 2023 MLB First-Year Player Draft in Monday’s ninth round.

Fruit, whose fastball tops out at 99 mph, started the year in Troy’s rotation before moving to the bullpen, where he recorded five saves over 14 relief appearances. Fruit averaged 11.9 strikeouts per nine innings in his lone season with the Trojans, a drastic increase from his 8.6 rate in 2022 at Eastern Michigan.

 He struck out six batters in 5.1 innings during Troy’s run through the NCAA Tuscaloosa Regional after striking out 11 batters in just 5.2 innings in a pair of appearances in the Sun Belt Tournament. Fruit struck out five or more batters in 10 of his 22 outings and earned the save in Troy’s victory over Boston College in the Regional opener, Troy’s fourth straight win in an NCAA opening game.

Game 2 Troy Baseball vs Evansville
Game 2 Troy Baseball vs Evansville(Troy Athletics)

A Troy player has been selected in 15 of the last 20 MLB First-Year Player Drafts with 26 overall selections since 2004.

