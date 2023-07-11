Time for the World Series

HEADLAND, Ala. (WTVY) - A State Championship - a victory most young athletes dream of, but very few achieve.

The boys on the 12u Headland Baseball team lived out this dream.

Led by Head Coach Justin Hughes, the boys capped off a stellar season with a State Championship win. Hughes has high hopes for the future of this team in the World Series as multiple players finished with a 1.000 batting average and the team overall finished over .600 in the Championship games.

Outside of the World Series, Hughes is hopeful for the future of Headland Baseball at each level as he says most of the team is already practicing at the middle school and pull inspiration from the high school players.

The Rams will embark on an eight hour trip to Louisiana to play the other Southeast States for a shot at the World Series title.

The team credits their success to their families, coaches, and the Lord above, hoping to keep steady on a red hot trail of victories for one of the biggest games in their lives.

