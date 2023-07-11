Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Take a look at the first trailer for ‘Wonka’

“Wonka” hits theaters Dec. 15. (Source: Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Welcome to the chocolate factory!

The first trailer for “Wonka” was released Tuesday, starring Timothée Chalamet as the title character.

The clip shows a young Willy Wonka getting his start in the chocolate industry.

Director Paul King said the film is intended to be a prequel to the classic 1971 film starring Gene Wilder to give fans more insight into Willy Wonka’s background.

“Wonka” hits theaters Dec. 15.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Ozark wreck.
Dale County wreck victim identified as 65-year-old man
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing
Money (FILE)
Dothan shells out $52K to settle lawsuit brought after wreck

Latest News

Senators tee off on PGA execs over merger
Senators grill PGA execs on negotiations with LIV Golf
Officials say a single pickup truck had become engulfed in flames.
Fire breaks out at Northwest Florida airport
Senators grill PGA execs on negotiations with LIV Golf
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S....
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules
Police say 9-year-old Ulysses Campos was killed in a drive-by shooting while attending his...
Man charged with murder in fatal drive-by shooting of 9-year-old suburban Chicago boy