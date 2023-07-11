Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Survivors share their stories for Opioid Awareness Month

Just in 2021, nearly 100,000 people died from opioid overdoses. While addiction can be tough, there are ways to find help.
By Will Polston
Published: Jul. 10, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - “By the time I was done with my addiction, it was close to a half of a million dollars I had spent,” said Crystal McBroom, east side team leader at People Engaged In Recovery (PEIR) when explaining the financial burden of opioid addiction.

July is Opioid Awareness Month and causing Crystal McBroom and Kayton Tillery, a PEIR coordinator, to share their stories with addiction and their road to recovery.

For McBroom, the introduction to opiates came at a young age.

“It first started when I was 14,” said McBroom.

That was just the beginning for McBroom. Later in life, while applying for jobs, she would be required to pass a drug screening. McBroom admitted to visiting her doctor to get an opioid prescription, just so she had a reasonable explanation to fail a test.

“After I took all the pills that were in my bottle, that’s when I had to go out in the streets and buy the pills I needed,” said McBroom. “That’s where I got all my pills from and my bad addiction.”

On the other hand, Tillery says she was introduced to opiates in high school. She was known to party with her friends a little too much.

“Daily, it would at least be, up to $100,” said Tillery, explaining how much money she would spend on her addiction.

Tillery had gone clean for the first time, but soon relapsed. The person who supplied the drugs gave Tillery a fentanyl laced product, nearly taking her life.

“I was a Jane Doe for about 12 hours until I woke up,” said Tillery. “I had an upper GI bleed and I had coded twice.”

Even the near-death experience wasn’t enough to deter Tillery.

“I was like, ‘I have to get out of this hospital.’ Even though I just almost died, I was like, ‘I have to have this substance,” said Tillery.

Luckily, both women found their reasons to work on recovering. For McBroom, it was the fear of losing her children.

“As long as my mother was alive, I knew my kids could go to my mother,” said McBroom. “Once she died, I knew I had to put everything down because I knew my kids would go into foster care.”

While McBroom’s mother became her inspiration after her passing, Tillery was inspired by her mother’s desperation for change.

“She saw me killing myself and nothing was working, but that gift of desperation is when I realized I can’t go back out and do this thing, because I will die,” said Tillery.

Both women are now celebrating sobriety. McBroom has been clean for 16 years and Tillery will accomplish three years in August.

These women also work with the organization PEIR, helping men and women who are battling similar addictions.

“I just want to be that voice for them and to carry the message,” said Tillery. “Let people know, you can live and not have to be chained and bonded to this substance.”

While PEIR does what it can to support, McBroom says fixing the problem begins and ends with oneself.

“The opioid crisis isn’t going to get better,” said McBroom. “The fentanyl isn’t going to get better, but what can get better is all of us.”

If you or a loved one is in need of help with addiction, visit PEIR’s location at 1930 Wise Drive in Dothan or call the emergency hotline at 844-307-1760.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shreveport Fire Department and Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene of a...
Dale County wreck claims one life
Victim identified in Ozark wreck.
Dale County wreck victim identified as 65-year-old man
Bonnie Unger photo
Police searching for missing Enterprise woman
Money (FILE)
Dothan shells out $52K to settle lawsuit brought after wreck
Jamie Connolly at the Houston County Courthouse with attorney David Harrison on November 7, 2022.
Woman whose love affair led to prosecutor’s downfall jailed

Latest News

The team ran through the D1 AAA 10U bracket to clinch its spot.
Dothan American heading to Dixie Youth World Series
The 12U baseball team held a ceremony to celebrate their success from an amazing season.
Headland Dixie Youth wins state
Birds and Beans coffee shop picture of outside sign.
Bird & Bean Coffee under new ownership
A well known downtown Dothan coffee shop is now owned by someone who already knows the ropes of...
Bird & Bean Coffee House under new management