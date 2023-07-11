Survivors share their stories for Opioid Awareness Month

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - “By the time I was done with my addiction, it was close to a half of a million dollars I had spent,” said Crystal McBroom, east side team leader at People Engaged In Recovery (PEIR) when explaining the financial burden of opioid addiction.

July is Opioid Awareness Month and causing Crystal McBroom and Kayton Tillery, a PEIR coordinator, to share their stories with addiction and their road to recovery.

For McBroom, the introduction to opiates came at a young age.

“It first started when I was 14,” said McBroom.

That was just the beginning for McBroom. Later in life, while applying for jobs, she would be required to pass a drug screening. McBroom admitted to visiting her doctor to get an opioid prescription, just so she had a reasonable explanation to fail a test.

“After I took all the pills that were in my bottle, that’s when I had to go out in the streets and buy the pills I needed,” said McBroom. “That’s where I got all my pills from and my bad addiction.”

On the other hand, Tillery says she was introduced to opiates in high school. She was known to party with her friends a little too much.

“Daily, it would at least be, up to $100,” said Tillery, explaining how much money she would spend on her addiction.

Tillery had gone clean for the first time, but soon relapsed. The person who supplied the drugs gave Tillery a fentanyl laced product, nearly taking her life.

“I was a Jane Doe for about 12 hours until I woke up,” said Tillery. “I had an upper GI bleed and I had coded twice.”

Even the near-death experience wasn’t enough to deter Tillery.

“I was like, ‘I have to get out of this hospital.’ Even though I just almost died, I was like, ‘I have to have this substance,” said Tillery.

Luckily, both women found their reasons to work on recovering. For McBroom, it was the fear of losing her children.

“As long as my mother was alive, I knew my kids could go to my mother,” said McBroom. “Once she died, I knew I had to put everything down because I knew my kids would go into foster care.”

While McBroom’s mother became her inspiration after her passing, Tillery was inspired by her mother’s desperation for change.

“She saw me killing myself and nothing was working, but that gift of desperation is when I realized I can’t go back out and do this thing, because I will die,” said Tillery.

Both women are now celebrating sobriety. McBroom has been clean for 16 years and Tillery will accomplish three years in August.

These women also work with the organization PEIR, helping men and women who are battling similar addictions.

“I just want to be that voice for them and to carry the message,” said Tillery. “Let people know, you can live and not have to be chained and bonded to this substance.”

While PEIR does what it can to support, McBroom says fixing the problem begins and ends with oneself.

“The opioid crisis isn’t going to get better,” said McBroom. “The fentanyl isn’t going to get better, but what can get better is all of us.”

If you or a loved one is in need of help with addiction, visit PEIR’s location at 1930 Wise Drive in Dothan or call the emergency hotline at 844-307-1760.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.