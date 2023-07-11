Rain Chances To Return

SYNOPSIS – Upper-level energy spawned by Tuesday morning thunderstorms over Oklahoma is heading in our direction, upping rain chances for the coming days. We’ll see isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, with better coverage expected Thursday and Friday as deeper moisture returns. Look for rain chances to continue into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 90° 50%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 91° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 93° 40%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 92° 50%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A disturbance east of Bermuda will have an opportunity for low-end organization over the next couple days as it moves eastward. The rest of the tropics are tranquil.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.