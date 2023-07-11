Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Rain Chances To Return

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Upper-level energy spawned by Tuesday morning thunderstorms over Oklahoma is heading in our direction, upping rain chances for the coming days. We’ll see isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, with better coverage expected Thursday and Friday as deeper moisture returns. Look for rain chances to continue into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds light W.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 93°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°.  Winds light SW.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 75° High: 90° 50%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 91° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 93° 40%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 92° 50%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 92° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 94° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 5-10 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – A disturbance east of Bermuda will have an opportunity for low-end organization over the next couple days as it moves eastward. The rest of the tropics are tranquil.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Ozark wreck.
Dale County wreck victim identified as 65-year-old man
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Baby Harlow found safe.
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing
Money (FILE)
Dothan shells out $52K to settle lawsuit brought after wreck

Latest News

Color The Weather 07-11-23
Color The Weather 07-11-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-11-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-11-23
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 07-11-23
Drier today
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Monday, July 10, 2023