Pool safety during the summer months

When a dozen or so people drowned along Florida panhandle beaches last month, the country took notice.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Drownings can happen in as little as an inch of water. However, they usually occur in several feet of water.

Kelly Stakelum of Dothan Leisure Services believes that formal swim lessons would reduce the chance of drowning by 88%. She is also aware that 88% of child drownings in Alabama happen when adults are around.

“Safety does start with the parents,” said Stakelum. “We encourage parents to have someone that is a designated water watcher. Someone that is always on alert and is watching the children specifically.”

There are three tips that could prove more life-saving than anything else:

  • Employ layers of protection; this could include certified life jackets and barriers-like gates that lock, to prevent access.
  • Ensure all family members know how to swim.
  • Lastly, know what to do in water emergencies.

