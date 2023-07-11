Pool safety during the summer months

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Drownings can happen in as little as an inch of water. However, they usually occur in several feet of water.

Kelly Stakelum of Dothan Leisure Services believes that formal swim lessons would reduce the chance of drowning by 88%. She is also aware that 88% of child drownings in Alabama happen when adults are around.

“Safety does start with the parents,” said Stakelum. “We encourage parents to have someone that is a designated water watcher. Someone that is always on alert and is watching the children specifically.”

There are three tips that could prove more life-saving than anything else:

Employ layers of protection; this could include certified life jackets and barriers-like gates that lock, to prevent access.

Ensure all family members know how to swim.

Lastly, know what to do in water emergencies.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.