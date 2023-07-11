Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar
Freedom Fest
Future Masters 2023

Pet of the Week: Elegant Everly

The Dothan City Animal Shelter joins us again for Pet of the Week with a loveable feline named...
The Dothan City Animal Shelter joins us again for Pet of the Week with a loveable feline named Everly.(Dothan City Animal Shelter)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The Dothan City Animal Shelter joins us again for Pet of the Week with a loveable feline named Everly.

Everly is a 3-month-old, white and brown, domestic short hair kitten.

According to the shelter, Everly is very outgoing and a big love bug.

She has been spayed and is ready for her forever home.

If you are interested in learning more about Everly, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to introduce yourself.

The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive and is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.

You can also find some up-to-date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in Ozark wreck.
Dale County wreck victim identified as 65-year-old man
Brittany Michelle Howerton filed the suit in Coffee County Circuit Court, naming Polaris...
Woman sues manufacturer and man for her son’s UTV death
Parish PD searching for kidnapped 9-month-old
UPDATE: Missing 9-month-old girl found alive, per Parrish Police
Former Dothan chief faces charges, trial nearing
Money (FILE)
Dothan shells out $52K to settle lawsuit brought after wreck

Latest News

LifeSouth to host emergency blood drive
LifeSouth hosting emergency blood drive today
Jenne shares his bees with 21K subscribers on YouTube.
Why Bruce Jenne is proud to ‘bee’ a farmer
Demand for nurses leads to scholarships
Demand for nurses leads to scholarships
The nursing shortage is a national problem seen in the Wiregrass, and Southeast Medical Center...
Demand for nurses leads to scholarships